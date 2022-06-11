Results: Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Yellow flags ruined fast laps for a number of drivers, but not Charles Leclerc who went quickest in Free Practice 2 in Azerbaijan.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|23
|1:43.224
|
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|21
|1:43.472
|+0.248s
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|17
|1:43.580
|+0.356s
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|22
|1:44.142
|+0.918s
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|24
|1:44.274
|+1.050s
|6
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|25
|1:44.315
|+1.091s
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|25
|1:44.548
|+1.324s
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|24
|1:44.567
|+1.343s
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|24
|1:44.609
|+1.385s
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|23
|1:44.771
|+1.547s
|11
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|26
|1:44.781
|+1.557s
|12
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|24
|1:44.874
|+1.650s
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|25
|1:44.874
|+1.650s
|14
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|24
|1:45.059
|+1.835s
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|25
|1:45.115
|+1.891s
|16
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|23
|1:45.264
|+2.040s
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|25
|1:45.588
|+2.364s
|18
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|13
|1:46.397
|+3.173s
|19
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|20
|1:46.425
|+3.201s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|25
|1:47.218
|+3.994s
