Results: Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 11th June, 2022 - 1:08am

Yellow flags ruined fast laps for a number of drivers, but not Charles Leclerc who went quickest in Free Practice 2 in Azerbaijan.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 23 1:43.224
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 21 1:43.472 +0.248s
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 17 1:43.580 +0.356s
4 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 22 1:44.142 +0.918s
5 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 24 1:44.274 +1.050s
6 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 25 1:44.315 +1.091s
7 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 25 1:44.548 +1.324s
8 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 24 1:44.567 +1.343s
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 24 1:44.609 +1.385s
10 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 23 1:44.771 +1.547s
11 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 26 1:44.781 +1.557s
12 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 24 1:44.874 +1.650s
13 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 25 1:44.874 +1.650s
14 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 24 1:45.059 +1.835s
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 25 1:45.115 +1.891s
16 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 23 1:45.264 +2.040s
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 25 1:45.588 +2.364s
18 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 13 1:46.397 +3.173s
19 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 20 1:46.425 +3.201s
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 25 1:47.218 +3.994s

