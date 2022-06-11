Price tops Finke Desert Race prologue

Toby Price has started well in his bid for a second win on four wheels in the Tatts Finke Desert Race.

Price and navigator Jason Duncan went fastest of all Car competitors on prologue day for the 2022 edition with a 4:42.9s effort around the 8.3km circuit.

That put them two tenths clear of 2021 runners-up Josh Howells/Eric Hume.

“That was quite close,” said Price.

“Josh definitely kept us honest there. The track was slippery so we had to just try to take our time around there and make sure we kept it on track, and we did that, but it was close by the end there.”

It puts the two-time Dakar Rally winner in the box seat.

“The track is always dusty. We have got a good starting position for tomorrow, so we just need to have a good run down,” he continued.

“Jason called all of the shots well today.”

The 226km journey from Alice Springs to Aputula unfolds tomorrow, with the return leg taking place on Monday.