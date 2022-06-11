Jaguar completes Formula E Gen3 shakedown

Jaguar has completed its first shakedown of the Gen3 car it will field in next year’s Formula E world championship.

The outing on Thursday (local time) comes hot on the heels of Porsche debuting its challenger.

Test driver Sacha Fenestraz had the honour of steering the first laps of the Jaguar I-TYPE.

“Yesterday marked a key milestone for Jaguar TCS Racing as we conducted our first run of our all-new Gen3 Jaguar I-TYPE development car,” said team principal James Barclay.

“The new Gen3 car will be the world’s most efficient race car and marks a significant technological advance for the all-electric world championship.

“This initial shakedown marks a key milestone in the development of the all-new Jaguar I-TYPE and is an important achievement in our ongoing R&D process which originally commenced back in 2020.

“Excitement is really starting to build for the whole team as we look forward to the next generation of Formula E.”

Jaguar TCS Racing technical manager Phil Charles described the shakedown as “extremely valuable”.

“With 100kW of extra power, no rear hydraulic brakes, 600kW ultra-high-speed charging capabilities and a car that is lighter than Gen2, the team has a lot to come to terms with,” he said.

“Yesterday proved extremely valuable for the team and we will now go back to the factory to analyse the learnings and continue to develop the car.

“We’re all looking forward to seeing the development car progress as we look ahead to the next generation of Formula E.”

Jaguar TCS Racing currently fields Mitch Evans and Sam Bird.

Evans, a 27-year-old New Zealander, has won three of the nine races in the ongoing season.

Morocco will host Round 10 on July 2, with Stan Sport the exclusive broadcaster in Australia.