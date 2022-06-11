Father-son killed in Isle of Man TT crash

The death toll at the 2022 Isle of Man TT has risen to five after Roger and Bradley Stockton were killed in a Sidecar crash.

The incident occurred at the Ago’s Leap section on Friday (local time), taking the lives of both veteran driven Roger, 56, and his 21-year-old son and passenger.

It’s the fourth fatal accident at the 2022 edition, Mark Purslow, Davy Morgan, and Cesar Chanal all having died in separate incidents.

A statement from Isle of Man TT organisers confirmed the latest tragic news.

“With a deep sense of sorrow, the Isle of Man TT Races can confirm that Roger Stockton, 56, and Bradley Stockton, 21, from Crewe, Cheshire were both killed in an incident on the second and final lap of the second Sidecar Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races,” read the statement.

“The incident occurred at Ago’s Leap, just under one mile into the lap.

“Roger and Bradley were father and son, and driver and passenger respectively.

“Roger was an experienced TT competitor, with today’s race marking his 20th TT race start.

“He competed at the TT regularly from 2000 to 2008, before then returning in 2010, 2017 and at this year’s event.

“In his career, he claimed a total of 12 top 20 finishes and four top 10 finishes, as well as 10 Bronze Replicas.

“Bradley was a newcomer to the TT and finished his first TT race on Monday, securing an impressive eighth-place finish alongside his father.

“2022 was their fifth season racing together, and Roger and Bradley were regular podium finishers and frontrunners in the British F2 Sidecar Cup Championship, finishing second in the championship in 2021.

“The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Roger and Bradley’s families, loved ones, and friends.”

Speedcafe.com extends its condolences to the family and friends of Roger and Bradley.