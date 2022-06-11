BRT staffer returns to TA2

Kyle Gurton returns to the Promaxx Performance Exhausts TA2 Muscle Car Series framed by Hytek this weekend off the back of a Supercars evaluation.

Gurton, a full-time staff member at the Blanchard Racing Team in Supercars, was among several youngsters to steer an Erebus Motorsport ZB Commodore during the week at Winton Motor Raceway.

The 23-year-old is a regular in the separate Turtle Wax Trans Am Series, in which he holds fifth in the 2022 standings, and is looking forward to more seat time at Winton.

“The evaluation day with Erebus here at Winton was amazing,” said Gurton.

“To drive my dream race car, the reality of it is still settling in, but driving something with that raw pace was incredible compared to a TA2 car.

“My journey in Trans Am has been very up and down, as the pace improved in the field it’s really come down to the real minute one-percenters in the setup of the car, so the big thing for us is focusing on those and finding more pace from them, but our experience has been really positive as a whole in the series.

“The idea for this weekend for us is to learn a bit more about the car and figure out a setup direction, obviously we don’t want to affect the championship that’s currently going on but depending on what happens whether it’s wet or dry we’ll just aim to keep our nose clean and work on getting our Dream Racing Australia cars quicker.”

Gurton is not the only driver in the field to have been boosted by a Supercars opportunity of late; series leader Jett Johnson having been awarded an evaluation day with the Shell V-Power Racing Team late last month.

Johnson holds a 38-point lead in the standings, while Josh Haynes enters with form on his side after winning Round 2 at The Bend.

Four TA2 races will be held across today and tomorrow, with two on each day.