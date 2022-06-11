Bright talks life out of the spotlight and his motorsport future

Jason Bright’s motorsport resume would turn most green with envy, but these days he is enjoying time away from the spotlight.

Similar in a way to the likes of Todd and Rick Kelly, Bright has dropped off the map – publicly at least – in recent times.

It was little more than three years back that Bright won the first ever race in Supercheap Auto TCR Australia history.

His last start in the Bathurst 1000 – a race that he has conquered – came in 2018, following his departure from full-time Supercars driving at the end of the previous season.

Also to his credit is a prestigious Gold Star, attained by defeating Jason Bargwanna and Scott Dixon, and an Indy Lights race win at Portland.

But nowadays, the 49-year-old is fully focused on the business world.

“I’ve got my own business, Taskforce. I launched it in 2014 but the last couple of years we have been absolutely flat out,” Bright told Speedcafe.com.

“We do lots of warranty work for manufacturers nationally and now we’re doing lots of real estate work, compliance work, so yeah, we’re just growing crazy at the moment.

“It’s kept me well and truly busy the last couple of years, that’s for sure.”

That’s not to say he’s officially done behind the wheel for good, with some desire remaining to race in TCR or GT competition.

“It’s a funny question, because I get asked that a lot. I’m keen to. The last couple of years have just been busy and then with COVID and everything, it sort of hasn’t been on my radar,” explained Bright, who admitted he hasn’t missed the Supercars paddock as much as he expected to.

“It looked like it was a hard time for all the teams and drivers, the stop-start nature of it, and I wouldn’t have been able to deal with that.

“It’s hard enough being away from the business, let alone the stop-start and being stuck interstate, so I didn’t even pursue anything during those couple of years.

“That’s not to say I’m not interested in the future… I did enjoy TCR, I think it is a great category.

“I was keen to do it the year after [in 2020] but it sort of all fell over just before what was going to be the first round at the Grand Prix, and then with the COVID stuff, I was just like ‘I’m not going to go putting the effort in when it’s stop-start and might not happen’.

“Now that that’s all over, who knows, maybe I’ll have another crack at it at some stage.

‘I’m just busy with my business; when the time is right I’ll think about getting into a race car again.”