Aussie and Kiwi guide: 24 Hours of Le Mans

A total of six Antipodeans will take part in the 90th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Speedcafe.com has your guide to the action this weekend.

With practice and qualifying in the books, the 60-plus entry list will do battle over the 24-hour race distance at Circuit de la Sarthe.

The race is scheduled to get underway at 00:00 AEST on Sunday (June 12th), which is 16:00 Saturday (June 11th) local time.

Stan Sport will carry the 24 Hours of Le Mans live and exclusive in Australia, with race coverage kicking off at 23:30 AEST Saturday (June 11th).

CLICK HERE for where to watch.

Toyota Gazoo Racing has qualified on the overall pole courtesy of Brendon Hartley in the #8 GR010 Hybrid he shares with Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans forms Round 3 of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship.

Shane Van Gisbergen

GTE-Pro – #74 Riley Motorsports Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, sharing with Felipe Fraga and Sam Bird.

Starting position: Seventh in class

Matt Campbell

GTE-Am – #93 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR, sharing with Michael Fassbender and Zacharie Robichon.

Starting position: 21st in class

Brendon Hartley

Hypercar – #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR010 Hybrid, sharing with Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa.

Starting position: Outright pole

Ryan Briscoe

Hypercar – #709 Glickenhaus Racing 007 LMH, sharing with Richard Westbrook and Franck Mailleux.

Starting position: Fourth outright

Nick Cassidy

GTE-Am – #54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, sharing with Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci.

Starting position: Fifth in class

James Allen

LMP2 – #45 Algarve Pro Racing Oreca 07 Gibson, sharing with Steven Thomas and Rene Binder.

Starting position: 27th in class