American Trans Am racers eyeing Bathurst International

The Turtle Wax Trans Am Series could put the international in the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International event this November.

The invite has been extended from category owner Australian Racing Group to drivers competing in the TA2 class of Trans Am in the United States to make a cameo appearance.

Two-time champion Gar Robinson appears keen to lead the charge, having previously ventured to Mount Panorama.

“I didn’t want it to be my favourite track because it’s so far away, but it went to the top of my list straight away,” said Robinson.

“If you took Virginia International Raceway and turned it into a street course and then added walls, kangaroos and Tim Tams, that’s Bathurst. I can’t wait to get back there.”

ARG CEO Matt Braid declared early indications had been promising.

“We’re receiving really strong interest from our American Trans Am counterparts about driving in our Trans Am category at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International,” said Braid.

“This is not much of a surprise. Opportunities to race a Trans Am car around Mount Panorama are rare, and certainly not on a big stage like the Trans Am 100 that we have planned.

“The chance to compete against Australia’s best, on one of the best race tracks in the world, is something that has got the American Trans Am drivers excited, and we hope that a number of them can commit to a trek Down Under.

“ARG is actively working with our Trans AM partner TARC to facilitate drivers linking with existing teams and giving The Mountain a real shake.”

The 2022 Supercheap Auto Bathurst International will run across November 11-13.