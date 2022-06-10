> News > Formula 1

TV times, Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 10th June, 2022 - 8:43am

Catch all the action from this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku.

Friday, June 10

Practice 1, 20:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 23:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, June 11

Practice 3, 20:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 23:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, June 12

Qualifying, 00:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-race, 19:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 20:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-race, 23:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, June 13

Race highlights, 23:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]