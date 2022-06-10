Results: Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Sergio Perez has topped the opening 60-minute practice session ahead of Sunday’s Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|20
|1:45.476
|
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|20
|1:45.603
|+0.127s
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|24
|1:45.810
|+0.334s
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|21
|1:46.012
|+0.536s
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|21
|1:46.571
|+1.095s
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|20
|1:46.667
|+1.191s
|7
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|24
|1:46.696
|+1.220s
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|23
|1:46.705
|+1.229s
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|24
|1:46.830
|+1.354s
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|20
|1:46.917
|+1.441s
|11
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|18
|1:47.691
|+2.215s
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|23
|1:47.847
|+2.371s
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|23
|1:47.946
|+2.470s
|14
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|21
|1:47.970
|+2.494s
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|21
|1:48.078
|+2.602s
|16
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|23
|1:48.222
|+2.746s
|17
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|21
|1:48.419
|+2.943s
|18
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|21
|1:48.810
|+3.334s
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|7
|1:50.921
|+5.445s
|20
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|3
|1:58.332
|+12.856s
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]