Results: Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 10th June, 2022 - 10:21pm

Sergio Perez has topped the opening 60-minute practice session ahead of Sunday’s Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 20 1:45.476
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 20 1:45.603 +0.127s
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 24 1:45.810 +0.334s
4 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 21 1:46.012 +0.536s
5 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 21 1:46.571 +1.095s
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 20 1:46.667 +1.191s
7 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 24 1:46.696 +1.220s
8 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 23 1:46.705 +1.229s
9 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 24 1:46.830 +1.354s
10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 20 1:46.917 +1.441s
11 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 18 1:47.691 +2.215s
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 23 1:47.847 +2.371s
13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 23 1:47.946 +2.470s
14 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 21 1:47.970 +2.494s
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 21 1:48.078 +2.602s
16 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 23 1:48.222 +2.746s
17 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 21 1:48.419 +2.943s
18 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 21 1:48.810 +3.334s
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 7 1:50.921 +5.445s
20 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 3 1:58.332 +12.856s

