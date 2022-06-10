Optus Stadium lights up in support of Ricciardo

Optus Stadium has made a visual show of support for under-siege Australian Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo.

The Perth venue has turned papaya – the colour associated with Ricciardo’s McLaren team.

It comes as the Western Australian driver has faced increasing scrutiny over his form and future in the world championship, having struggled to match team-mate Lando Norris.

Ricciardo has been outscored by Norris 208 to 126 since the start of 2021, although the #3 pilot did take a memorable victory in last year’s Italian Grand Prix.

Optus has an existing relationship with the 32-year-old and is not taking a backward step.

“Given the crazy press speculation around Daniel and his future, we wanted to send a message of support,” said Optus vice president of marketing Mel Hopkins.

“We have not only the ultimate belief that Daniel will continue to smash it in the world of F1 and beyond, but additionally know that the power of an entire nation gunning for you and having your back is the best dose of optimism we can give.

“Go the honey badger – you make us proud!”

Ricciardo is back in action this weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, practice for which begins at 21:00 AEST tonight.

Ricciardo won the inaugural Baku event in 2017.