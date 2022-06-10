> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Hometown hero Fullwood’s new look

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 10th June, 2022 - 4:00pm

The covers have come off Bryce Fullwood’s Supercars Indigenous Round scheme.

#14 BJR Indigenous -1
#14 BJR Indigenous -2
#14 BJR Indigenous -3
#14 BJR Indigenous -4
#14 BJR Indigenous -5
#14 BJR Indigenous -6
#14 BJR Indigenous -7

