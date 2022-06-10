GALLERY: Alfa Romeo’s updated Azerbaijan GP livery

Italian colours will further come to the fore in Alfa Romeo Sauber’s revised livery for this weekend’s Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The C42s driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu in Baku will feature green, white, and red stripes to celebrate the marque’s launch of its new Tonale road car.

The Tonale is Alfa Romeo’s first electrified C-SUV.

Alfa Romeo holds fifth in the F1 constructors’ championship, with Bottas responsible for all but one of its 41-point haul.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway tonight with Free Practice 1 from 21:00 AEST.