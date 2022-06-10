> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Alfa Romeo’s updated Azerbaijan GP livery

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 10th June, 2022 - 11:22am

Italian colours will further come to the fore in Alfa Romeo Sauber’s revised livery for this weekend’s Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The C42s driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu in Baku will feature green, white, and red stripes to celebrate the marque’s launch of its new Tonale road car.

The Tonale is Alfa Romeo’s first electrified C-SUV.

Alfa Romeo holds fifth in the F1 constructors’ championship, with Bottas responsible for all but one of its 41-point haul.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway tonight with Free Practice 1 from 21:00 AEST.

large-2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
large-2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday-11
large-2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday-10
large-2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday-9
large-2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday-8
large-2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday-7
large-2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday-6
large-2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday-5
large-2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday-4
large-2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday-3
large-2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday-2
large-2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday-1

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]