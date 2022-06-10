Fullwood flashes fresh livery for Hidden Valley

The covers have come off the Supercars Indigenous Round design which Bryce Fullwood will sport at his home event, the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown.

Fullwood’s #14 Middy’s Racing ZB Commodore will retain its eye-catching bright pink but now featuring the addition of artwork created by Jedess Hudson.

Cairns-based Hudson’s masterpiece is entitled ‘Light the Way’, for which inspiration was taken from Middy’s longevity in the electrical industry.

The car was photographed at the Mungabareena Reserve in Albury.

“Across our land, we see various weather patterns that signal the changing of seasons, mainly through the hot and humid summer months,” said Hudson.

“Bryce was born and raised in Darwin and Northern Australia which is known for its distinct wet and dry seasons and various types of lightning that can occur. Dry lightning, lightning to fire, and lightning to storms.

“For First People, we recognise the original form of energy transference was lightning and with Middy’s being such a beacon in the Australian electrical industry, it seemed the perfect juxtaposition of elements to inspire the design.”

Fullwood is still chasing his maiden Supercars Championship top 10 result on home soil, 11th having been his best result in nine starts at Hidden Valley Raceway with former team Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Brad Jones Racing’s four-car set of Indigenous Round liveries is now complete, having previously released impressive designs for Andre Heimgartner, Macauley Jones, and Jack Smith.

Darwin hosts Round 6 of the season across June 17-19.