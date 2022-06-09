> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Grosjean interviews McLaughlin

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 9th June, 2022 - 9:06am

Watch ex-F1 driver Romain Grosjean and Scott McLaughlin talk all things IndyCar, Supercars, and how the Frenchman initially didn’t like the New Zealander.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]