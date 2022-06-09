Mistaken identity prompts Isle of Man TT clarification

Isle of Man TT organisers have clarified the identity of the competitor who was killed in a Sidecar crash at the weekend.

It was previously announced that passenger Olivier Lavorel had passed away, but it’s now been advised that it was actually driver Cesar Chanal who succumbed.

Lavorel remains in a critical condition.

It’s been another brutal event, with separate incidents also taking the lives of Mark Purslow and Davy Morgan.

The full Isle of Man TT statement:

On Saturday 4th June during the opening lap of the first Sidecar Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races, an accident at Ago’s Leap involving outfit number 21 of César Chanal and Olivier Lavorel resulted in the death of one of the competitors.

The race was stopped with the deployment of full-course red flags, and medical personnel, a Travelling Marshal, and the emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene.

One of the competitors sustained injuries that would not support life and was sadly declared dead at the scene. The second competitor was unconscious with severe injuries.

The injured competitor was treated at the roadside before being transferred to Noble’s Hospital, and then airlifted to a specialist hospital in Liverpool to receive treatment.

An initial identification procedure was conducted using established procedures and would appear to have resulted in a mistaken identification.

We now believe it was César Chanal who died at the scene of the accident on Saturday 4th June. Olivier remains in a critical condition and continues to receive treatment.

Both competitors’ families have been informed.

A thorough review of the processes relating to the identification of competitors will take place in due course.

Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of both Olivier and César at this truly devastating time.

We ask that people do not speculate on social media.