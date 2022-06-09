Miller inks two-year MotoGP deal with KTM

Jack Miller has secured his MotoGP future, signing a two-year deal with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

Miller rode for the Austrian marque en route to finishing runner-up in the 2014 Moto3 world championship before stepping up to the premier class with Honda the following year.

The Australian duly broke through for his first race win at the 2016 Dutch TT. He is now in his fifth season with Ducati, the first three coming with Pramac before being promoted to the factory squad last year.

Miller finished fourth, with two race wins, in 2021, but has been the subject of intense scrutiny for much of this year as Ducati seemingly lines up either Jorge Martin or Enea Bastianini for the seat alongside Francesco Bagnaia.

Having been linked with the likes of LCR Honda, momentum around a shift to KTM gathered traction in recent weeks.

Last weekend, Ducati all but confirmed the 27-year-old will be on the move; meanwhile a split between KTM and Miguel Oliveira had become more and more likely.

The news is now official, that Miller will be a factory KTM rider until at least the end of 2024, alongside incumbent Brad Binder, who is also under contract for the next two seasons.

