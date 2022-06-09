Berryman returns for S5000 decider

Inaugural S5000 driver Tim Berryman will make his return to the open-wheel category for the 2022 Australian Drivers’ Championship finale at Hidden Valley Raceway.

Berryman, who competed in the first ever S5000 event at Sandown three years ago, will join the Team BRM stable for the June 17-19 round.

Having focused on family and work in recent years, the New South Welshman is short on recent mileage but has prior wings and slicks success including in Formula 3.

“I can’t wait to return to S5000. I’ve had a few years off through COVID and being busy with farming and kids, but I’m ready to drive again,” said Berryman.

“When I got the call to do it and that there was a spare seat at Team BRM I jumped at it. They’re a great team and great people so I can’t wait.

“Thanks to ALABAR and Form 700 for their support of the team: it’s great to have such fantastic supporters backing both the team and the series.

“My long-time supporters Delta Agribusiness will also be on the car and it’s great to have them onboard as well.”

Berryman’s team-mate Joey Mawson will arrive in Darwin as championship leader and in the box seat for a second straight Gold Star.

Tim Macrow, James Golding and Cooper Webster remain in mathematical contention, but Berryman is keen to not get caught up in that battle.

“I’ve never been to Hidden Valley but looking forward to checking it out. I’m not going in with high expectations, just to enjoy the weekend, have fun with the car and keep it in one piece,” he continued.

“I’ll let the guys fight it out for the title in front and just have fun and enjoy the experience.

“I’d love to do more and we’re getting things sorted to do more later this year. I’d love to do more in S5000, especially the Tasman Series.

“I’ve been doing very little racing lately but I’m very ready to go again.”

A 12-car grid has been confirmed for the season finale – a marked improvement on the eight which ran last month at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The championship was initially due to wrap up at Sandown in September before that event was cut from the S5000 calendar, making Darwin the decider.