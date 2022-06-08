New naming rights sponsor for Australian MotoGP round

MotoGP has announced a new naming rights sponsor for the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Animoca Brands will have title status of both October’s Phillip Island event and the Aragon Grand Prix in the preceding month, plus two more rounds next season.

Animoca became a partner of MotoGP in 2019 when it gained the rights to develop the championship’s first NFTs (non-fungible tokens), and is now producing the ‘MotoGP Ignition’ collectibles game.

Marc Saurina, senior director of global commercial partnerships at Dorna Sports, said, “We’re very happy to welcome Animoca Brands as the title sponsor for Aragon and Australia this season, and two more events in 2023.

“We’re very happy to take our collaboration to new heights – from the digital world to the track.

“We look forward to seeing our partnership gain even more exposure as Animoca Brands headlines at these two events.”

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, said, “We are incredibly pleased to deepen our partnership with Dorna Sports as we take over title sponsorship for MotoGP Grand Prix events.

“There is no more distinguished brand in the world of professional motorcycle racing than MotoGP, and we are proud to provide our sponsorship and inclusion into the REVV Motorsport ecosystem.”

According to Dorna, MotoGP Ignition “will deliver branded experiences centred around limited edition NFTs.

“The game provides a digital collectibles platform where users buy and sell cards of varying rarity, as well as a card-based fantasy sports game and a sophisticated racing manager game.

“The game’s racing management experience will offer the bikes, riders, and champions of MotoGP as NFT collectibles that players use to assemble their racing teams to compete against other players.”

The Aragon Grand Prix takes place on September 16-18 and the Australian Grand Prix, which will be the first since 2019, on October 14-16.