MR Tuning and Mechanical searching for a hard-working mechanic

MR Tuning and Mechanical have a small, hard-working team based in Yatala, Queensland and are looking to hire an automotive mechanic for their team.

Manager of the garage, Daniel Deighton has said the right candidate needs to have mechanical experience while maintaining a certain level of professionalism in the workplace.

The family business works 8-5, Monday to Friday, and has optional race track work over the weekend, while workers must have an Australian/New Zealand citizenship.

Porsches are the backbone of the business and while the garage specialises in European cars broadly, such as Mercedes and BMW, it also works on Mustangs and Falcons.

MR Tuning and Mechanical works on quite a few cars that are in the Queensland Porsche Club, who are mainly on the road, but also race on track as well.

“We’re after a bit of an all-rounder, not necessarily motorsport experience, but it is a bonus,” Deighton said.

“There’ll be quite a bit of European tuning, and a knowledge of European cars will be helpful.

“There’s an opportunity for someone that will learn something that they can’t learn in a dealership or in a garage if they’re hungry enough for it.”

They are looking for someone who can work independently as well as part of a team, and someone who is able to problem solve while in the workplace.

The perfect applicant will be self-motivated and enthusiastic, and someone who can fit into their team as a hard-worker.

MR Tuning and Mechanical sits right next to McElrea Racing, one of the hottest teams in the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship.