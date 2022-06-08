> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Murphy/Stanaway wildcard test at Winton

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 8th June, 2022 - 10:40am

Check out the first photos of Erebus Motorsport’s Bathurst 1000 wildcard duo Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway having their first hit-out at Winton Motor Raceway. Pictures: Lucas Wroe/One Nine Media

Boost Mobile Erebus Mobile WildcardMotorsport Images - Boost Mobile Wildcard Test Day 1 - Winton Motor Raceway - Winton - Victoria - Australia - 2022
Boost Mobile Erebus Mobile Wildcard Motorsport Images - Boost Mobile Wildcard Test Day 1 - Winton Motor Raceway - Winton - Victoria - Australia - 2022
Boost Mobile Erebus Mobile Wildcard Motorsport Images - Boost Mobile Wildcard Test Day 1 - Winton Motor Raceway - Winton - Victoria - Australia - 2022
Boost Mobile Erebus Mobile Wildcard Motorsport Images - Boost Mobile Wildcard Test Day 1 - Winton Motor Raceway - Winton - Victoria - Australia - 2022
Boost Mobile Erebus Mobile WildcardMotorsport Images - Boost Mobile Wildcard Test Day 1 - Winton Motor Raceway - Winton - Victoria - Australia - 2022
Boost Mobile Erebus Mobile WildcardMotorsport Images - Boost Mobile Wildcard Test Day 1 - Winton Motor Raceway - Winton - Victoria - Australia - 2022
Boost Mobile Erebus Mobile WildcardMotorsport Images - Boost Mobile Wildcard Test Day 1 - Winton Motor Raceway - Winton - Victoria - Australia - 2022
Boost Mobile Erebus Mobile WildcardMotorsport Images - Boost Mobile Wildcard Test Day 1 - Winton Motor Raceway - Winton - Victoria - Australia - 2022
Boost Mobile Erebus Mobile WildcardMotorsport Images - Boost Mobile Wildcard Test Day 1 - Winton Motor Raceway - Winton - Victoria - Australia - 2022
Boost Mobile Erebus Mobile WildcardMotorsport Images - Boost Mobile Wildcard Test Day 1 - Winton Motor Raceway - Winton - Victoria - Australia - 2022
Boost Mobile Erebus Mobile Wildcard Motorsport Images - Boost Mobile Wildcard Test Day 1 - Winton Motor Raceway - Winton - Victoria - Australia - 2022
Boost Mobile Erebus Mobile Wildcard Motorsport Images - Boost Mobile Wildcard Test Day 1 - Winton Motor Raceway - Winton - Victoria - Australia - 2022
Boost Mobile Erebus Mobile Wildcard Motorsport Images - Boost Mobile Wildcard Test Day 1 - Winton Motor Raceway - Winton - Victoria - Australia - 2022
Boost Mobile Erebus Mobile Wildcard Motorsport Images - Boost Mobile Wildcard Test Day 1 - Winton Motor Raceway - Winton - Victoria - Australia - 2022
Boost Mobile Erebus Mobile WildcardMotorsport Images - Boost Mobile Wildcard Test Day 1 - Winton Motor Raceway - Winton - Victoria - Australia - 2022
Boost Mobile Erebus Mobile Wildcard Motorsport Images - Boost Mobile Wildcard Test Day 1 - Winton Motor Raceway - Winton - Victoria - Australia - 2022
Boost Mobile Erebus Mobile WildcardMotorsport Images - Boost Mobile Wildcard Test Day 1 - Winton Motor Raceway - Winton - Victoria - Australia - 2022
Boost Mobile Erebus Mobile Wildcard Motorsport Images - Boost Mobile Wildcard Test Day 1 - Winton Motor Raceway - Winton - Victoria - Australia - 2022

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]