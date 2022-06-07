Team 18 signs new crew chief Huijser

Team 18 has announced it has signed a new crew chief, Dennis Huijser.

His appointment is the latest in a raft of changes to the Mount Waverley-based Supercars outfit this season.

Earlier this year, team manager Steve Henderson parted company. He was duly replaced in an acting capacity by crew chief John Moore.

Having held the position for four events, Moore stepped back from the role with Bruin Beasley’s signing as team manager last month ahead of the Winton SuperSprint.

Now, Team 18 has confirmed Moore has left the squad after the latest round of the Repco Supercars Championship and has been replaced effective immediately by Huijser.

Huisjer joins the team with a wealth of experience in the crew chief role having held the position at Erebus Motorsport from 2016 to 2020 and then Grove Racing from 2021 to early 2022.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dennis Huijser to Team 18 as we look to draw on his experience and success in Supercars to propel the team forwards,” said team boss Charlie Schwerkolt.

“There’s a real buzz around our staff at the moment with Dennis’ arrival and Bruin Beasley’s appointment as team manager, and we hope this will move us to a new level in the back half of 2022 and into the new era of the sport in 2023.

“Both of these guys share a relentless desire to win and a proven track record in preparing competitive cars and a high-performance team culture that brings results on track.

“We have got an extremely strong driver lineup who can do the job on race day, so we’re ready to get to work and hit the ground running next week up in Darwin.”

Huijser’s appointment to the Mount Waverley-based squad comes just three months after Speedcafe.com revealed he and Dilan Talabani had departed Grove Racing.

Talabani is also set to make his return to the Supercars paddock at the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown.

Talabani will work alongside Tickford Racing wildcard Zak Best.