Murphy/Stanaway wildcard test livery breaks cover

The livery that Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway will sport in their Repco Bathurst 1000 wildcard testing programme has been unveiled.

Boost Mobile boss Peter Adderton shared images of the #51 Holden ZB Commodore in black and fluorescent orange on social media.

The Kiwi duo were set to test at Winton Motor Raceway today, however, inclement weather put paid to those plans.

Murphy and Stanaway will instead test tomorrow, marking their first hit-out together.

The pair will be one of at least three wildcard entries in this year’s Great Race.

Triple Eight Race Engineering will field Craig Lowndes and debutant Declan Fraser in the famed endurance race, their ZB Commodore carrying #888.

Anderson Motorsport will field a Dick Johnson Racing-supported Ford Mustang, driven by Michael Anderson and a yet-to-be-confirmed co-driver.