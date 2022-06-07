Erebus Bathurst wildcard test postponed

Erebus Motorsport has decided to postpone its first Bathurst 1000 wildcard test due to inclement weather.

Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway were set to have their first taste of the team’s #51 Holden ZB Commodore at Winton Motor Raceway today.

However, persistent rain and an unfavourable forecast has meant the test will have to wait another day.

Erebus Motorsport has confirmed to Speedcafe.com the team will try to conduct the first hit-out at the rural circuit on Wednesday.

Murphy and Stanaway arrived in Melbourne earlier this week where they completed a seat fitting and simulator laps.

The Boost Mobile-backed Bathurst 1000 wildcard effort has been in the works for over a year.

The team had planned to contest the 2021 running of the Great Race, though those plans were scuppered due to travel restrictions between Australia and New Zealand.

Only now, with the border open, can the pair travel freely between the two countries in preparation for this year’s edition.

For Stanaway, it will mark his first competitive outing since 2019 at the Supercars season-ending Newcastle 500 with Garry Rogers Motorsport.

Murphy’s last race in Supercars was in 2014 with the then-known Holden Racing Team (now Walkinshaw Andretti United) at the Gold Coast 600.

Murphy has been busy in between then, taking up rallying and GT endurance racing in New Zealand.

This year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 takes place across October 6-9.