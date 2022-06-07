Bathurst 1000 campsites go on sale today

Select campsites for this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 are set to go on sale today.

All remaining powered and non-powered campsites at Mount Panorama will be available at 14:00 AEST today via Ticketek.

Campsites at The Orchard, Max Cameron, Enduro, The Chase, Motorhome, Reid and Sulman will be available.

McPhillamy and Paddock sites have all sold out already.

“Whether you’re a first time Bathurst camper or returning for more, there’s no better time to get your friends and family together to be a part of this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 extravaganza,” said Bathurst 1000 event manager Ryan Jones.

“Secure your campsites and join thousands of fans who will be making the annual pilgrimage to Mount Panorama.”

This year’s Great Race will see the return of some pre-event festivities, including the transporter parade and driver signing sessions in Bathurst.

Campers are reminded that an event ticket is required upon check-in to their campsite.