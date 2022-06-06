VIDEO: Supercars/Superbike livery crossover teased

Two teams are set to reveal a unique livery crossover ahead of the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown.

The respective Penrite-backed teams in the Repco Supercars Championship and mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship are set to sport similar liveries at Hidden Valley Raceway.

The forthcoming event has been designated the official Supercars Indigenous Round, which will see every car from the championship sporting schemes acknowledging Australia’s First Nations people.

Teased on social media today, Grove Racing and ER Motorsports foreshadowed the livery launch with a promotional video.

The Darwin Triple Crown takes place at Hidden Valley Raceway on June 17-19.

The support card also includes the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship season finale, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, and Combined Sedans.

The Hidden Valley Raceway drag strip will also come alive on Friday and Saturday night for Nitro Up North.