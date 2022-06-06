> News > Supercars

GALLERY: Smith’s Supercars Indigenous Round livery

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 6th June, 2022 - 6:01am

Take a closer look at Jack Smith’s new-look #4 Holden ZB Commodore for the inaugural Supercars Indigenous Round.

BJR #4 SCT Logistics Indigenous -3
BJR #4 SCT Logistics Indigenous -4
BJR #4 SCT Logistics Indigenous -5
BJR #4 SCT Logistics Indigenous -6
BJR #4 SCT Logistics Indigenous -7
BJR #4 SCT Logistics Indigenous -8
BJR #4 SCT Logistics Indigenous -9
BJR #4 SCT Logistics Indigenous -1
BJR #4 SCT Logistics Indigenous -2

