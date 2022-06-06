BJR unveils first Supercars Indigenous Round livery

Brad Jones Racing has unveiled its first livery for the forthcoming Supercars Indigenous Round at Hidden Valley Raceway.

Jack Smith will sport a new colour scheme at the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown for what is its first Supercars event dedicated to celebrating Australia’s First Nations people.

The artwork dubbed ‘Younger’ is a collaboration between Brad Jones Racing and the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) a part of the organisation’s Reconciliation Action Plan.

“SCT works closely with the ARTC and given the long and strong ties to the rail industry we hold; we feel that the artwork aligns significantly with our business and our own connection to country as well,” said SCT Logistics CEO Glenn Smith

“As the artwork was created to depict the ongoing journey of reconciliation and engagement with the traditional landowners of the land on which we operate, we felt it was the perfect piece to adorn Jack’s car for the Darwin event and we couldn’t be more thrilled with how it looks.”

The design is the work of Goondiwindi-born Goomeroi/Kamilaroi artist Elenore Binge.

The new-look livery is a departure from the customary red, white, and black colours of SCT Logistics, the #4 Holden ZB Commodore sporting blue hues throughout,

“Younger depicts Mother Earth, the land we call Australia, and the waterways are her veins,” Binge explained.

“Our ancestors have walked this country since time began. The traditional custodians of each nation are our spirit guides, and they are there to protect our lands and to make the reconciliation journey a safe one.

“The traditional bush medicines acknowledge healing and moving forward with shared learning of the reconciliation journey.

“The black and white hands symbolise reconciliation. Railway tracks are depicted throughout, and the blue lines are Mother Earth’s veins, representing our rivers and waterways.

“The no harm and meeting place symbols and the five spirit guides of the five states that we operate on and through are surrounded by the white footprints of the ancestors gone before us, surrounded by sacred sites that may be on country.”

Smith’s livery is the second to be revealed after the Blanchard Racing Team lifted the covers on Tim Slade’s new-look CoolDrive Racing #3 Ford Mustang.

The Merlin Darwin Triple Crown at Hidden Valley Raceway takes place across June 17-19.