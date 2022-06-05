> Features > Live Streams

LIVE STREAM: Triple Eight Supercheap Auto wildcard unveiled

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 5th June, 2022 - 8:59am

Watch as the car and drivers for the Supercheap Auto-backed Triple Eight Race Engineering wildcard entry for the Great Race are revealed.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]