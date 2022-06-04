Race pace the focus for last-placed Gardner in Catalan MotoGP practice

Remy Gardner says he was focused on race pace as he ended up last on combined Friday practice times at the Catalan MotoGP round.

He and Tech3 KTM Factory Racing team-mate Raul Fernandez propped up the timesheet after the first two sessions at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) the only other rider to not improve in Free Practice 2.

All three, in fact, were more concerned with race simulations in the latter session of the day, given it took place in the heat which is anticipated for Sunday afternoon’s (local time) 24-lap race.

Gardner used the same hard-compound Michelin rear tyre throughout FP2, during which he went as quick as a 1:42.286s after setting a personal-best 1:41.330s in Free Practice 1.

“First, it was a nice feeling hitting this circuit with a MotoGP bike,” said the 2021 Moto2 champion.

“Today we focused on the race pace and worked with hard tyres in the afternoon, so we will be able to try to get the fast laps tomorrow [Free Practice 3] with the soft.

“We have work to do tonight with all the data collected today, so we will analyse which areas we can improve ahead of qualifying day.”

Fernandez, who tried both the hard and medium compound on the rear in second practice, was as fast as a 1:42.074s in that session after clocking a 1:41.083s in the morning.

Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñales finished the day one-two, the former on a 1:39.402s and the latter on a 1:39.705s, with both of those laps set on a medium-soft tyre combination.

Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo) is also provisionally into Qualifying 2 having ended up seventh-fastest on a 1:40.095s.

Free Practice 3 starts at 17:55 AEST, before Free Practice 4 at 21:30, Qualifying 1 at 22:10, and Qualifying 2 at 22:35.

Friday practice: Catalan MotoGP Combined times