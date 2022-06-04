> News > Bikes

Race pace the focus for last-placed Gardner in Catalan MotoGP practice

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 4th June, 2022 - 9:03am

Remy Gardner

Remy Gardner says he was focused on race pace as he ended up last on combined Friday practice times at the Catalan MotoGP round.

He and Tech3 KTM Factory Racing team-mate Raul Fernandez propped up the timesheet after the first two sessions at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) the only other rider to not improve in Free Practice 2.

All three, in fact, were more concerned with race simulations in the latter session of the day, given it took place in the heat which is anticipated for Sunday afternoon’s (local time) 24-lap race.

Gardner used the same hard-compound Michelin rear tyre throughout FP2, during which he went as quick as a 1:42.286s after setting a personal-best 1:41.330s in Free Practice 1.

“First, it was a nice feeling hitting this circuit with a MotoGP bike,” said the 2021 Moto2 champion.

“Today we focused on the race pace and worked with hard tyres in the afternoon, so we will be able to try to get the fast laps tomorrow [Free Practice 3] with the soft.

“We have work to do tonight with all the data collected today, so we will analyse which areas we can improve ahead of qualifying day.”

Fernandez, who tried both the hard and medium compound on the rear in second practice, was as fast as a 1:42.074s in that session after clocking a 1:41.083s in the morning.

Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñales finished the day one-two, the former on a 1:39.402s and the latter on a 1:39.705s, with both of those laps set on a medium-soft tyre combination.

Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo) is also provisionally into Qualifying 2 having ended up seventh-fastest on a 1:40.095s.

Free Practice 3 starts at 17:55 AEST, before Free Practice 4 at 21:30, Qualifying 1 at 22:10, and Qualifying 2 at 22:35.

Friday practice: Catalan MotoGP Combined times

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time Session
1 41 A.ESPARGARO ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:39.402 FP2
2 12 M.VIÑALES ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:39.705 FP2
3 23 E.BASTIANINI ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:39.890 FP2
4 63 F.BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:39.950 FP2
5 89 J.MARTIN ESP Prima Pramac Racing Ducati 1:39.989 FP2
6 33 B.BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:40.083 FP2
7 43 J.MILLER AUS Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:40.095 FP2
8 42 A.RINS ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:40.101 FP1
9 20 F.QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:40.123 FP2
10 21 F.MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:40.204 FP2
11 44 P.ESPARGARO ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:40.237 FP2
12 30 T.NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 1:40.256 FP2
13 49 F.DI GIANNANTO ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:40.346 FP2
14 72 M.BEZZECCHI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:40.428 FP2
15 10 L.MARINI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:40.448 FP2
16 36 J.MIR ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:40.650 FP2
17 5 J.ZARCO FRA Prima Pramac Racing Ducati 1:40.752 FP2
18 73 A.MARQUEZ ESP LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 1:40.785 FP2
19 88 M.OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:40.821 FP2
20 40 D.BINDER RSA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 1:40.871 FP2
21 4 A.DOVIZIOSO ITA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 1:40.943 FP2
22 51 M.PIRRO ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1:41.051 FP2
23 6 S.BRADL GER Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:41.074 FP2
24 25 R.FERNANDEZ ESP Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:41.083 FP1
25 87 R.GARDNER AUS Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:41.330 FP1

