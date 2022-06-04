IndyCar announces grid penalty for Kellett

Dalton Kellett will have to serve a six-position grid penalty in this weekend’s Detroit IndyCar event.

The sanction has been handed down due to an unapproved engine change at the Indianapolis 500 event which wrapped up days earlier.

That change was made because the AJ Foyt Racing driver had damaged the Chevrolet unit which he would have used in the race when he crashed in Carb Day practice.

“INDYCAR officials have announced a six-position starting grid penalty for the No. 4 AJ FOYT RACING entry for an unapproved engine change before the start of the 2022 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge,” read a statement from the series.

“The team was in violation of:

“Rule 16.5.4. Once an Indianapolis 500 Engine is fitted to the Car, removal of the Engine prior to the Indianapolis 500 Race is an Unapproved Engine Change-Out, unless it is for Repair.

“According to the rulebook, the penalty for such a change at the Indianapolis 500 comes at the series’ next event, which is the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on Sunday, June 5.”

Kellett was 22nd-fastest in Practice 1 at the Detroit Grand Prix, a session topped by team-mate Kyle Kirkwood.

Practice 2 starts tonight at 22:30 AEST, ahead of Qualifying from 02:35 AEST on Sunday morning, with both of those sessions live and ad-free on Stan Sport.