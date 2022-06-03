> Features > Pirtek Poll

RESULTS: Will Grove win a race in 2022?

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 3rd June, 2022 - 10:17am

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked: Will Grove Racing win a race in 2022?

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, it’s time to give you the results.

At the time of publication, an overwhelming 77.7 percent of people said ‘yes’ Grove Racing will win a race, while 22.3 percent said ‘no’.

Are you surprised by the results? Let us know in the comments section.

