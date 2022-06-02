Team 18 on the hunt for a transporter driver

Team 18 is on the hunt for a driver – but not to replace Mark Winterbottom or Scott Pye. Rather, the seat the candidate will be filling is that of the transporter which carries its ZB Commodores to Supercars events across the nation.

The right candidate must have a multi combination (MC) drivers’ license, with recent relevant experience and a clean driving record.

A worker with excellent reasoning and planning skills in a time-sensitive environment is required, as well as verbal communication skills and the ability to carry out instructions correctly.

Team 18 is looking for an enthusiastic worker who can embrace challenges with energy and a can-do attitude, and can maintain excellent presentation of not only their work uniform, but the transporter as well.

Work hours need to be flexible, including weekends, and the candidate must comply with safe work practices, including fatigue management regulations and road traffic regulations.

The right candidate will also need to assist in carrying out physical duties, such as unloading the transporter, while representing the team in a professional manner.

Team 18 currently sit seventh in the constructors championship and took multiple top 10 finishes at the most recent Supercars round at Winton Motor Raceway.

