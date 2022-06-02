Payne to make GT World Challenge Europe debut

Matthew Payne will reunite with Earl Bamber Motorsport in Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS.

The New Zealander competed for his countryman’s team last year in Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia alongside his Dunlop Super2 Series commitments with Grove Racing.

This weekend, Payne will contest the Paul Ricard 1000km in a Porsche 911 GT3 R in what is Earl Bamber Motorsport’s return to the category.

The young gun will compete under the Singha Racing Team TP12 banner alongside Thai duo Piti Todd Bhirombhakdi and Tanart Sathienthirakul.

It adds to a blockbuster year for Payne, who is leading the Super2 Series and will make his Bathurst 1000 debut alongside David Reynolds at Grove Racing later this year.

The Auckland product is also competing in the European Le Mans Series with JMW Motorsport in a Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

Payne has already had one outing with Earl Bamber Motorsport this year, contesting the Mugello 12 Hour with Malaysian Adrian D’Silva and Kiwi Reid Harker.

Earl Bamber Motorsport has confirmed it will also contest the Total Energies 24 Hours of Spa, although the line-up for that has yet to be detailed.

Other Antipodeans competing at Circuit Paul Ricard, home of the Formula 1 French Grand Prix, this weekend include Australia’s Jordan Love at Haupt Racing Team (Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo) and New Zealand’s Brendon Leitch at Leipert Motorsport (Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo).

The Paul Ricard 1000km takes place across June 3-5.