Maiden Jakarta E-Prix extra special for de Vries

Formula E champion Nyck de Vries has additional motivation to chalk up back-to-back race wins this weekend.

De Vries, the title winner in 2019 Formula 2 and 2020/21 Formula E, is looking forward to the inaugural Jakarta E-Prix given his Indonesian heritage.

“I think that everyone is always on the lookout for new challenges and with Jakarta being a new race on the calendar, that brings a lot of challenges with it,” said the Dutch-born 27-year-old.

“Personally, I’m very much looking forward to returning to the Asian continent.

“Since the pandemic hit, we haven’t been back yet, so it’s great to be returning this weekend.

“What makes it extra special is that I’ve got roots in Indonesia – it will be an exciting and special race weekend!”

While De Vries enters Jakarta as the most recent winner in Formula E following his success in the second leg of the Berlin double-header, Mercedes team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne heads the standings by 12 points from Edoardo Mortara.

“New city, new circuit. Jakarta is a bit of an unknown quantity for everyone, but I like discovering new tracks,” said Vandoorne.

“It’s always exciting. I like the challenge when you don’t know exactly what to expect.

“I also think that we are strong as a team in such situations. We’re well prepared, know what’s possible and now have to use that to our advantage.

“We had a good race last time out and the goal is of course to continue in the same vein without raising expectations too much.

“I have every confidence in the car and our races have been good generally speaking; so that’s the aim again this weekend, to have a good race.”

Mercedes will exit Formula E at the end of the season, with McLaren to take over the team for season 2022/23 as the Gen3 era begins.