Bold BRT indigenous livery breaks cover

CoolDrive Racing has lifted the veil on its livery for the inaugural Supercars Indigenous Round at Hidden Valley Raceway.

In a similar vein to the NRL and AFL, the Repco Supercars Championship is set to have its first dedicated Indigenous Round celebrating First Nations people.

The Merlin Darwin Triple Crown on June 17-19 will see every Supercar sport an indigenous livery as part of recognition to the Larrakia people whose land the event takes place upon.

The Blanchard Racing Team has collaborated with Djerait/Larrakia/Kungarakan artist Melissa Tipo/Yaram to create a design that encompasses the sport, team, and Northern Territory.

“At the heart of the design is the Saltwater Crocodile, which represents strength, power and masculinity,” the team wrote.

“Balancing out the Crocodile, the water lilies represent fertility, the blue signifies water, and the dots around the motifs symbolise prior generations, who are still overseeing and guiding society.

“Another important facet is the bonnet painting, which covers various topics.

“The top left represents the Larrakia Country (Darwin area), with the flowing water surrounding the community, otherwise known as the Saltwater People.

“At the bottom right is the team, their families and the community supporting the outfit, while the star at the top right represents ‘Grandpa’, ensuring that John Blanchard Senior is remembered at the track.”

Tipo/Yaram, whose family is native to Darwin and Litchfield, is the academic coordinator for the Young Indigenous Women’s STEM Academy, delivering a CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation) programme for women seeking opportunities in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

“It’s fantastic that in 2022 as a sport we are celebrating the Indigenous Round for the first time, and immersing ourselves with the local history, people and culture,” said team principal Tim Blanchard.

“Melissa has done a brilliant job in drawing together so many aspects that are important to the team, and combined tell a great story. We hope the car goes as well as it looks.”

The Repco Supercars Championship will be supported by the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, and Combined Sedans.

Several teams from the Australian Superbike Championship will also incorporate Aboriginal artwork into their bikes, suits, or helmets.

This year’s event will feature two Welcome to Country ceremonies, the first at the pre-event transporter parade in the CBD of Darwin on Wednesday, 15 June. The second will take place on Sunday, 19 June.

The driver/rider signing at the Darwin Waterfront on Thursday, 16 June, will feature a Saltwater Ceremony by Larrakia Elder Dr Richard Fejo.

“Supercars and the NT Government, through Northern Territory Major Events Company, have a fantastic relationship and we are thrilled to be able to implement Supercars’ first Indigenous Round in 2022,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“The teams have embraced this great initiative and we can’t wait to see the first-ever grid filled with indigenous-themed liveries when we race at Hidden Valley in June.”

