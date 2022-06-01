Supercheap Auto to reveal Bathurst 1000 wildcard drivers

Supercheap Auto is set to reveal its drivers for another Triple Eight Race Engineering-run Bathurst 1000 wildcard.

The 2022 line-up will be unveiled this weekend in Brisbane at Riverside Green Parklands, Southbank.

Fans are welcome to attend the launch, which takes place on Sunday at 09:00 AEST.

Attendees will be able to meet the pairing at a signing session on the day where there will also be giveaways.

Craig Lowndes has widely been mooted to feature in the Supercheap Auto entry as part of a reshuffle that sees Jamie Whincup join the Triple Eight co-driving ranks; Declan Fraser and Cameron Hill are the favourites for the other seat.

Last year, Russell Ingall came out of retirement to race alongside Broc Feeney, the pair donning #39 on their bright red and yellow Holden ZB Commodore.

Ingall is not expected to return this year and Feeney is already full-time with Triple Eight piloting the #88 entry.

The Supercheap Auto wildcard is the third such set to take to the Bathurst 1000 grid this year, bringing the field to 28 entries.

Erebus Motorsport has revived its Boost Mobile-backed wildcard for 2022 with all-Kiwi pairing Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway.

For Murphy, it’ll be his first competitive Supercars appearance since 2014 with the then-known Holden Racing Team and his 23rd start.

Stanaway, meanwhile, will make his fifth Bathurst 1000 start and his first championship appearance since he bowed out at the end of 2019 with Garry Rogers Motorsport.

Super3 Series regular and Bathurst local Michael Anderson will run a Dick Johnson Racing-built Ford Mustang under the Anderson Motorsport banner.

As yet, a co-driver for that wildcard hasn’t been announced.