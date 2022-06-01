Phoenix retains NASCAR decider for 2023
Dixon ‘let down so many people’ with Indy 500 error
Supercheap Auto to reveal Bathurst 1000 wildcard drivers
Five-round TRS calendar announced for 2023
Lorenzo: Marquez would have beaten Rossi’s title haul if not for Jerez crash
PremiAir puts prospective co-drivers through their paces
Honda confirms Bradl as Marquez replacement
Klimenko: Holden fans should give GM same respect
2022 Bathurst 1000 tickets go on sale
Perez inks two-year F1 deal with Red Bull
VIDEO: Three generations of Johnson drive Supercars
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]