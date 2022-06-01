Phoenix retains NASCAR decider for 2023

Phoenix Raceway has been confirmed as the location of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship race.

It will be the fourth successive year that the Arizona venue has hosted the finale, including this year’s event which has now sold out.

“This historic achievement wouldn’t be possible without the outpouring of support the community and our fans continue to show for events at our facility,” said Phoenix Raceway president Julie Giese.

“They continue to make Phoenix Raceway a must-visit sports and entertainment destination, and our dedicated team will continue their tireless efforts to deliver a championship-calibre experience that our race fans will remember for years to come.”

Phoenix Raceway underwent a $178 million upgrade prior to its 2020 debut as the decider.

The 2022 season will reach a climax in Phoenix on November 6 (local time).

Gateway Motorsports Park hosts this weekend’s action.