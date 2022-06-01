Five-round TRS calendar announced for 2023

New Zealand’s Toyota Racing Series will return in style next year after a COVID-triggered hiatus.

A five-round schedule has been unveiled for consecutive weeks in early 2023.

The season will kick off at Highlands Motorsport Park on January 13-15 before proceeding to Teretonga Park Raceway, Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon, Hampton Downs, and a February 10-12 finale at Taupo Motorsport Park.

It follows the 2022 series initially being planned around a single event – the New Zealand Grand Prix – before being cancelled altogether this year.

Details around the 67th NZGP are still to be confirmed, but TRS category manager Nicolas Caillol welcomed the return of a full calendar given the “big process to restart the championship”.

“At this time of year almost all young drivers are preparing for their summer seasons, particularly in the Northern Hemisphere,” said Caillol.

“Castrol TRS has always been recognised for providing a superb five weekend championship at high quality circuits with plenty of testing, practice, qualifying and race mileage and that remains the focus as we return to normal after the restrictions of the pandemic.

“We are finalising budgets for 2023 but the focus will remain to provide a world class championship that in single seater terms represents the best value for money out there at around 25 percent less than comparable championships.”

“Super Licence points will continue to be awarded and can be added to a driver’s total tally for 2023, making the series even more attractive for those building towards securing a Super Licence, essential for racers wanting to make it to Formula One.”

The most recent TRS title winner is now Grove Racing co-driver Matt Payne.

2023 Castrol Toyota Racing Series

13-15 January 2023 – Highlands Motorsport Park

20-22 January 2023 – Teretonga Park Raceway

27-29 January 2023 – Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon

3-5 February 2023 – Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

10-12 February 2023 – Taupo International Motorsport Park