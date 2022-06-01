Erebus reveals recipients of Supercars young gun test

Four drivers from four different circuit racing disciplines are set to get their first taste of Supercars courtesy of the Erebus Academy.

Callum Hedge, Tom Hayman, Jordyn Sinni, and Kyle Gurton will take to Winton Motor Raceway on June 7, testing alongside the squad’s Bathurst 1000 wildcard for Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway.

The Erebus Motorsport initiative dubbed ‘Who’s Next?’ is the third of its kind, aiming to give young up-and-comers a taste of Australia’s top-flight touring car category.

An online draft sought to attract aspiring racers looking at a future in the Repco Supercars Championship.

The quartet will drive the team’s Mercedes-powered Holden-bodied Supercar, the day largely focusing on driver skill, data analysis, and engineer relations.

The drivers will be guided by second-year Supercars full-timer Will Brown and his race engineer Tom Moore.

“These young drivers have all been selected due to their experience and their results across their careers so far,” said Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan.

“These kinds of experiences are not only beneficial to the young drivers but they also help us start to identify who to look out for in the next couple of years.

“We really can’t wait to see how they go and how this can help them in the next step of their careers.”

Brown added, “It’s exciting that Erebus can give these four young guys their first chance in a Supercar.

“I remember my first time in a Supercar and it’s something you never forget, it’s a fantastic experience for a young driver.

“I think the biggest thing for them on the day is going to be minimising mistakes and learning as much as they can, that’s what we’re looking for but we really want them to enjoy the day and enjoy the moment.”

Hedge is the sole New Zealander out of the group, hailing from Auckland. This year, the Earl Bamber Motorsport driver is competing in Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia.

Kyle Gurton is a familiar name in the National Trans Am ranks and has experience in Toyota 86 and Formula Ford competition.

Jordyn Sinni currently competes in state-level and championship-level Formula Ford.

Tom Hayman currently leads the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series. Last year he took out Rookie of the Year honours in his first full campaign.