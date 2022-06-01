2022 Bathurst 1000 tickets go on sale

Tickets to this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 will go on sale today, Supercars has announced.

From 15:00 AEST, tickets for the October 6-9 event will be available for purchase via Ticketek.

Trackside tickets, reserved grandstand tickets, paddock passes, and priority parking will all be for sale.

Further campsites will go on sale on June 7.

The drivers’ parade and autograph session in Bathurst alongside will return after two years without it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s pleasing to see so many fans have already locked in their spots on the Mountain for this year’s event, which in 2022 returns to its traditional October dates,” said event manager Ryan Jones.

“We encourage fans planning on heading out to purchase tickets as soon as possible to ensure they are trackside on October 9 to see this year’s King of the Mountain crowned.”

This year’s Bathurst 1000 is set to see at least three wildcard entries.

After plans in 2021 were curtailed due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions, four-time Great Race winner Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway will join Erebus Motorsport in the Boost Mobile-backed #51 Holden ZB Commodore.

Anderson Motorsport will field a Dick Johnson Racing-built Ford Mustang with team owner-driver Michael Anderson and a yet-to-be-named co-driver.

It’s also expected Triple Eight Race Engineering will field a wildcard for the second straight year with an all-new line-up.