VIDEO: Three generations of Johnson drive Supercars

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 31st May, 2022 - 4:00pm

Watch the historic moment Jett, Steve, and Dick Johnson got behind the wheel of three Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustangs at Queensland Raceway.

