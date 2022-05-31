Sargent, Allen react to first Supercars laps

Thomas Sargent and Kai Allen have lapped up their maiden Supercars outing after completing an evaluation day with the Shell V-Power Racing Team.

The pair joined third-generation talent Jett Johnson at Queensland Raceway yesterday for an unforgettable experience.

Competing in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge this year, Sargent earned the drive as prize for winning the 2021 Australian Formula Ford Championship.

“It’s very special. I can’t thank Australian Formula Ford and DJR enough for this opportunity, it’s really cool for them to have the ability to do this and it’s good to see them continue that on in the future,” the 20-year-old told Speedcafe.com.

“Very special to do it with such a top-tier team and be involved with that and chat with some of the drivers and get to know them a little bit better, it’s very cool.

“The car is absolutely awesome, the team has been nothing but nice, so it’s awesome to be here.”

The young guns were thrown in the deep end in terms of being dealt slippery conditions thanks to on-and-off rain.

“Not ideal weather conditions for your first day in a Supercar but at least it’s not a torrential downpour; we’re still cutting laps,” Sargent smiled.

“Every lap I’m learning and getting a little bit better and just working out how it is. There’s definitely a bit of wheelspin going on out there but a bunch of fun.”

Allen, who is driving in Super3 this year for Eggleston Motorsport, said earlier in the day: “It’s pretty cool, a massive thank you to the guys at DJR for letting me have a go in the Mustang.

“It’s just trying to have a bit of fun and take this opportunity and soak it all up.

“I’m not here to set lap records or anything, I just want to try to enjoy the experience.

“It’s just pretty cool to drive a Mustang. I’m going to take as much information as I can and try to learn from that and just press on with the rest of the year and see how we go.”

Allen has impressed many by punching above his weight this year to be regularly racing among the Super2 pack. He is contracted to step up to the second tier with Eggleston next year.

“It’s been a bit of a surprise racing the guys in Super2, it’s a bit of fun, I just keep forgetting that I’m racing them and need to make smart decisions and not do anything stupid,” he said.

“It’s really good for my learning as well, at least doing some racecraft. See how we go in Townsville, I’m itching to get back in the car.”

Johnson’s evaluation day came shortly after his first Mustang laps when he shared the track with father Steven and grandfather Dick.

DJR was set to complete a full test programme with the #11 and #17 Fords it races in the Repco Supercars Championship, but pulled the pin on that element of the day due to the wet weather.