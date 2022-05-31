Perez inks two-year F1 deal with Red Bull

Sergio Perez has agreed a new contract with Red Bull that will keep him at the squad until the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

The Mexican joined the team at the start of last year, winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and had his one-year deal extended in August.

He won again in Monaco last weekend and now sits just 15 points behind team-mate Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship after seven rounds.

“For me, this has been an incredible week, winning the Monaco Grand Prix is a dream for any driver and then to follow that with announcing I will continue with the team until 2024 just makes me extremely happy,” Perez said.

“I am so proud to be a member of this team and I feel completely at home here now.

“We are working very well together and my relationship with Max, on and off the track, is definitely helping drive us forward even more.

“We have built tremendous momentum as a team and this season is showing that, I am excited to see where that can take us all in the future.”

Team boss Christian Horner added: “Since joining Oracle Red Bull Racing, Checo has done a fantastic job.

“Time and again he has proved himself to not only be a magnificent team player but as his level of comfort has grown he has become a real force to be reckoned with at the sharp end of the grid.

“This year he has taken another step and the gap to world champion Max has closed significantly, evidenced by his superb pole position in Jeddah earlier this year and by his wonderful win in Monaco just last weekend.

“For us, holding onto his pace, race craft and experience was a no-brainer and we are delighted that Checo will continue to race for the team until 2024.

“In partnership with Max we believe we have a driver pairing that can bring us the biggest prizes in F1.”

Heading into last weekend’s grand prix, Perez claimed a new contract was not a high priority, though added “we should see that coming soon.”

He made his Formula 1 debut with Sauber in 2011 before spending a year with McLaren in 2013.

A long tenure with Force India from 2014 to 2020 followed, winning his first victory at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, prior to joining Red Bull.

To date, the 32-year-old has 220 race starts to his name and, as of Sunday, is the most successful Mexican driver in F1 history.