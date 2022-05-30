> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 30th May, 2022 - 2:30am
Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 64
2 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.154s
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.491s
4 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +2.922s
5 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +11.968s
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +12.231s
7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team +46.358s
8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +50.388s
9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team +53.536s
10 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team +55.644s
11 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +52.525s
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +57.635s
13 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +54.289s
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +60.802s
15 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1 lap
16 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team +1 lap
17 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri +1 lap
18 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing DNF
19 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team DNF
20 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team DNF

