Indy 500 red flagged after Johnson crash

The Indianapolis 500 has been red flagged with four laps to go due to a crash for Jimmie Johnson.

Marcus Ericsson was in the box seat with a 2.7s lead when one of his Chip Ganassi Racing team-mates spun into the wall at Turn 2.

McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward is second, from CGR’s Tony Kanaan, McLaren SP’s Felix Rosenqvist, and Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi.

Scott Dixon sits 23rd in the #9 CGR Honda after incurring a speeding penalty as he pitted from first position with 25 laps to go.

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin crashed out on Lap 151, while running 11th on merit.

The red flag period will allow the recovery team to undertake their work while preventing a finish under Caution.

Update 05:41 AEST

Cars going back onto the track; there will be two green flag laps once the Pace Car peels off.