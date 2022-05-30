> News > Bikes

Bagnaia wins, Miller 15th in Italian MotoGP race

Monday 30th May, 2022 - 6:00am

Francesco Bagnaia. Picture: MotoGP.com

Francesco Bagnaia has won the Italian MotoGP while Ducati Lenovo team-mate Jack Miller picked up just a single championship point.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo was a gallant second on a Monster Energy Yamaha hardly suited to Mugello’s long main straight and Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro finished third, while Gresini Ducati rider Enea Bastianini crashed out.

For the works Ducati riders, it was a somewhat similar story early on with Bagnaia shuffled back to ninth on the opening lap while Miller dropped from 12th on the grid to 22nd after being forced onto the grass on the run to the first corner.

Mooney VR46 Ducati riders Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi quickly moved past pole-sitter Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Ducati) and into the top two, before Bezzecchi slipstreamed past his team-mate at the start of Lap 2.

Bagnaia quickly set about making up ground and was second when he got by Quartararo and Marini in one fell swoop as they sped towards San Donato on Lap 5.

He pulled off much the same move on Bezzecchi four laps later, and Quartararo was second when he passed #72 on Lap 11 at Scarperia.

‘Pecco’ stretched his lead to a full second on Lap 12 and it was still that much on Lap 17, before Quartararo scrounged back a few tenths.

Bagnaia responded and was 1.1s up at the start of the final lap, before taking the chequered flag 0.6s to the good.

Behind Quartararo, who had to be supreme under brakes at San Donato to fend off repeated Ducati attacks, Aleix Espargaro took a fourth consecutive third placing after he made steady progress from as low as sixth in the order.

As such, he keeps touch with ‘El Diablo’ in the riders’ championship, now eight points back, while Bagnaia is up fourth at 41 points in arrears of the leader.

Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Ducati) took fourth with a final-lap pass of Bezzecchi, while Marini ended up sixth, from Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM), Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu LCR Honda), Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM), and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda).

Miller got back up to 15th on Lap 8, lost a spot to Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) on Lap 13, then got one back when Bastianini crashed out of sixth spot on Lap 14.

Bastianini is still third in the championship, although now more than a full race behind Quartararo, while Miller has slipped to eighth.

Tech3 KTM’s Remy Gardner remains 23rd in the standings after finishing 19th at Mugello, two positions up on team-mate Raul Fernandez.

Round 9 is the Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona-Catalunya on June 3-5.

Race results: Italian MotoGP

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time/Gap
1 63 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 41:18.923
2 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha +0.635
3 41 Aleix ESPARGARO ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia +1.983
4 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Prima Pramac Racing Ducati +2.590
5 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati +3.067
6 10 Luca MARINI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati +3.875
7 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM +4.067
8 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda +10.944
9 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM +11.256
10 93 Marc MARQUEZ ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda +11.800
11 49 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati +12.916
12 12 Maverick VIÑALES ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia +12.917
13 89 Jorge MARTIN ESP Prima Pramac Racing Ducati +17.240
14 73 Alex MARQUEZ ESP LCR Honda CASTROL Honda +17.568
15 43 Jack MILLER AUS Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati +17.687
16 40 Darryn BINDER RSA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha +20.265
17 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha +20.296
18 51 Michele PIRRO ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati +21.305
19 87 Remy GARDNER AUS Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM +30.548
20 04 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha +31.011
21 25 Raul FERNANDEZ ESP Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM +42.723
22 32 Lorenzo SAVADORI ITA Aprilia Racing Aprilia +1 lap
DNF 23 Enea BASTIANINI ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati +10 laps
DNF 42 Alex RINS ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki +16 laps
DNF 36 Joan MIR ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki +16 laps
DNF 44 Pol ESPARGARO ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda +19 laps

Race winner: 23 laps

Riders’ championship

Pos Rider Nat Pts
1 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA 122
2 Aleix ESPARGARO ESP 114
3 Enea BASTIANINI ITA 94
4 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA 81
5 Johann ZARCO FRA 75
6 Alex RINS ESP 69
7 Brad BINDER RSA 65
8 Jack MILLER AUS 63
9 Marc MARQUEZ ESP 60
10 Joan MIR ESP 56
11 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR 50
12 Pol ESPARGARO ESP 40
13 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN 38
14 Maverick VIÑALES ESP 37
15 Jorge MARTIN ESP 31
16 Luca MARINI ITA 31
17 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA 30
18 Alex MARQUEZ ESP 20
19 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA 19
20 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA 8
21 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA 8
22 Darryn BINDER RSA 6
23 Remy GARDNER AUS 3
24 Raul FERNANDEZ ESP 0
25 Michele PIRRO ITA 0
26 Stefan BRADL GER 0
27 Lorenzo SAVADORI ITA 0

