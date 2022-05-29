Wood triumphs in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge

Ryan Wood. Picture: Earl Bamber Motorsport
Ryan Wood has proven himself to be the next up-and-comer to watch in the New Zealand Porsche pipeline, enjoying an impressive weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park.
Driving for Earl Bamber Motorsport/Team Porsche New Zealand, which last year fielded Matt Payne in Carrera Cup Australia, Wood took pole plus wins in Race 1 and Race 2 to secure the overall Round 1 honours in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge.
Having finished runner-up in the first two outings, Thomas Sargent got some revenge with the Race 3 win.
That did little to dampen Wood’s spirits.
“Getting the round win this weekend was really exciting achievement for myself and the team, to turn up and to beat Tom Sargent – when everyone knew he would be the title contender – here at Round 1 and I can’t thank the team enough,” he said.
“Putting it on pole was a really positive for the weekend, as was the passing Races 1 and 2 especially to get him on the last lap was great.
“I haven’t raced in 10 months, so to get this result was awesome and again kudos to the Team Porsche New Zealand for backing me and giving me this opportunity and I want to say a massive thanks to Ben Jenkins my engineer and the whole EBM team.”
Another to impress was Courtney Prince, who finished third in all three races.
“Overall a good, positive weekend finishing third outright and to start the season with a big bag of points,” she said.
“We kept improving our times and we were with the front-runners so we are getting closer to where we want to be.
“I want to give a massive shoutout to Mick and the Sonic crew for their hard work, with me as well as the car. I’d also like to thank all my supporters including Local Legends, Bob Jane T-Marts, MSC Signs and Porsche Centre Brighton.
“Phillip Island should be awesome, it’s one of my favourite tracks and we scored a podium there last year at my first event, so I’m pretty keen to get back there.”
Sam Shahin was the Morris Finance Pro-Am round winner, while Tom Taplin topped Class B.
Race 1 results
|Pos
|Car
|Driver
|Class
|Laps
|Race Time
|Fastest Lap
|1
|40
|Ryan Wood (QLD)
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|24
|41:04.2171
|1:31.4217*
|2
|47
|Thomas Sargent (ACT)
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|24
|41:09.2214
|1:31.4822
|3
|32
|Courtney Prince (VIC)
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|24
|41:12.4480
|1:31.5978
|4
|116
|Aron Shields (NSW)
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|24
|41:16.7413
|1:32.0723
|5
|59
|Jason Miller
|Pro
|24
|41:18.8784
|1:33.2558
|6
|13
|Sam Shahin (SA)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|24
|41:22.2281
|1:33.3012
|7
|88
|Harrison Goodman
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|24
|41:26.4205
|1:33.2072
|8
|84
|Brett Boulton (QLD)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|24
|41:27.5170
|1:33.5809
|9
|26
|Tom Taplin (SA)
|Class B
|24
|41:28.8932
|1:33.7455
|10
|38
|Ollie Shannon (NSW)
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|24
|41:29.6738
|1:33.0931
|11
|22
|Andrew Goldie (WA)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|24
|41:35.9842
|1:33.9648
|12
|35
|Indiran Padayachee (NSW)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|24
|41:36.4304
|1:33.9146
|13
|74
|Christian Fitzgerald VIC
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|24
|41:38.0820
|1:33.6548
|14
|131
|Graham Williams (VIC)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|24
|41:44.1834
|1:34.9491
|15
|29
|Rob Woods (QLD)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|24
|41:47.7064
|1:35.3745
|16
|68
|Terrence Knowles (VIC)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|24
|41:47.9154
|1:34.5610
|17
|8
|Madeline Stewart (QLD)
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|24
|41:48.2361
|1:33.1825
|18
|87
|David Greig (VIC)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|24
|41:50.1621
|1:35.1997
|19
|266
|Jacob Li (VIC)
|Class B
|24
|41:51.9115
|1:33.9364
|20
|99
|Ross McGregor (VIC)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|24
|41:53.6641
|1:35.2480
|21
|58
|Gerard Murphy (QLD)
|Class B
|24
|41:56.0520
|1:36.7422
|22
|2
|Richard Cowen (QLD)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|24
|41:59.7523
|1:34.1994
|23
|3
|Jonathan Gliksten (VIC)
|Class B
|24
|42:30.2748
|1:37.2762
|24
|100
|Emanuel Mezzasalma (VIC)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|24
|42:30.3607
|1:37.5307
|25
|5
|Nathan Murray (QLD)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|22
|41:38.7315
|1:37.7370
|26
|23
|Lachlan Bloxsom (QLD)
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|22
|42:02.7228
|1:31.8513
Race 2 results
|Pos
|Car
|Driver
|Class
|Laps
|Race Time
|Fastest Lap
|1
|40
|Ryan Wood (QLD)
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|10
|15:29.8626
|1:31.4244*
|2
|47
|Thomas Sargent (ACT)
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|10
|15:31.0718
|1:31.7276
|3
|32
|Courtney Prince (VIC)
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|10
|15:39.8295
|1:32.4669
|4
|59
|Jason Miller
|Pro
|10
|15:40.3974
|1:32.6214
|5
|116
|Aron Shields (NSW)
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|10
|15:46.2385
|1:33.1724
|6
|23
|Lachlan Bloxsom (QLD)
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|10
|15:48.7722
|1:33.2017
|7
|88
|Harrison Goodman
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|10
|15:53.7862
|1:33.7176
|8
|84
|Brett Boulton (QLD)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|15:55.1361
|1:34.0662
|9
|13
|Sam Shahin (SA)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|15:55.9660
|1:34.0861
|10
|8
|Madeline Stewart (QLD)
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|10
|15:56.4922
|1:34.1181
|11
|26
|Tom Taplin (SA)
|Class B
|10
|15:59.0913
|1:33.6833
|12
|38
|Ollie Shannon (NSW)
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|10
|16:05.7849
|1:34.4699
|13
|22
|Andrew Goldie (WA)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|16:11.6371
|1:35.2208
|14
|74
|Christian Fitzgerald VIC
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|16:12.7136
|1:35.5821
|15
|35
|Indiran Padayachee (NSW)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|16:12.9919
|1:35.2949
|16
|87
|David Greig (VIC)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|16:20.9436
|1:36.1311
|17
|131
|Graham Williams (VIC)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|16:21.7776
|1:36.3566
|18
|2
|Richard Cowen (QLD)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|16:31.3346
|1:36.1592
|19
|68
|Terrence Knowles (VIC)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|16:32.3291
|1:36.5823
|20
|58
|Gerard Murphy (QLD)
|Class B
|10
|16:39.1598
|1:37.9019
|21
|99
|Ross McGregor (VIC)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|16:52.8535
|1:38.9986
|22
|100
|Emanuel Mezzasalma (VIC)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|16:53.0755
|1:39.1867
|23
|3
|Jonathan Gliksten (VIC)
|Class B
|10
|17:09.8695
|1:40.3960
|24
|5
|Nathan Murray (QLD)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|9
|15:29.9933
|1:40.2095
|DNF
|29
|Rob Woods (QLD)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|266
|Jacob Li (VIC)
|Class B
|
|DNF
|DNF
Race 3 results
|Pos
|Car
|Driver
|Class
|Laps
|Race Time
|Fastest Lap
|1
|47
|Thomas Sargent (ACT)
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|10
|15:37.3413
|1:32.6920*
|2
|40
|Ryan Wood (QLD)
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|10
|15:40.6445
|1:32.8003
|3
|32
|Courtney Prince (VIC)
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|10
|15:41.7695
|1:32.7825
|4
|59
|Jason Miller
|Pro
|10
|15:45.7549
|1:33.1664
|5
|23
|Lachlan Bloxsom (QLD)
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|10
|15:51.9614
|1:33.4737
|6
|38
|Ollie Shannon (NSW)
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|10
|15:53.0268
|1:33.1681
|7
|8
|Madeline Stewart (QLD)
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|10
|15:58.1036
|1:34.4980
|8
|13
|Sam Shahin (SA)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|16:00.7673
|1:34.1344
|9
|26
|Tom Taplin (SA)
|Class B
|10
|16:03.1169
|1:34.1660
|10
|84
|Brett Boulton (QLD)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|16:04.6347
|1:34.8474
|11
|74
|Christian Fitzgerald VIC
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|16:06.0268
|1:34.7775
|12
|22
|Andrew Goldie (WA)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|16:10.0363
|1:35.2709
|13
|116
|Aron Shields (NSW)
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|10
|16:11.5913
|1:33.8676
|14
|87
|David Greig (VIC)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|16:14.6947
|1:35.6590
|15
|35
|Indiran Padayachee (NSW)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|16:15.4317
|1:35.4805
|16
|131
|Graham Williams (VIC)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|16:21.6778
|1:36.1915
|17
|99
|Ross McGregor (VIC)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|16:28.7455
|1:37.1906
|18
|2
|Richard Cowen (QLD)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|16:37.0079
|1:36.4854
|19
|29
|Rob Woods (QLD)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|16:40.6325
|1:36.8767
|20
|58
|Gerard Murphy (QLD)
|Class B
|10
|16:43.3900
|1:37.8155
|21
|266
|Jacob Li (VIC)
|Class B
|10
|16:45.9683
|1:38.1844
|22
|88
|Harrison Goodman
|Pro / Michelin Junior
|10
|16:46.5562
|1:36.5553
|23
|68
|Terrence Knowles (VIC)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|16:49.8205
|1:35.6836
|24
|5
|Nathan Murray (QLD)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|10
|17:09.9034
|1:39.9278
|25
|3
|Jonathan Gliksten (VIC)
|Class B
|10
|17:26.7979
|1:39.8553
|26
|100
|Emanuel Mezzasalma (VIC)
|Morris Finance Pro-Am
|9
|16:15.0345
|1:39.6734
