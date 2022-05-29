Wood triumphs in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge

Ryan Wood has proven himself to be the next up-and-comer to watch in the New Zealand Porsche pipeline, enjoying an impressive weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Driving for Earl Bamber Motorsport/Team Porsche New Zealand, which last year fielded Matt Payne in Carrera Cup Australia, Wood took pole plus wins in Race 1 and Race 2 to secure the overall Round 1 honours in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge.

Having finished runner-up in the first two outings, Thomas Sargent got some revenge with the Race 3 win.

That did little to dampen Wood’s spirits.

“Getting the round win this weekend was really exciting achievement for myself and the team, to turn up and to beat Tom Sargent – when everyone knew he would be the title contender – here at Round 1 and I can’t thank the team enough,” he said.

“Putting it on pole was a really positive for the weekend, as was the passing Races 1 and 2 especially to get him on the last lap was great.

“I haven’t raced in 10 months, so to get this result was awesome and again kudos to the Team Porsche New Zealand for backing me and giving me this opportunity and I want to say a massive thanks to Ben Jenkins my engineer and the whole EBM team.”

Another to impress was Courtney Prince, who finished third in all three races.

“Overall a good, positive weekend finishing third outright and to start the season with a big bag of points,” she said.

“We kept improving our times and we were with the front-runners so we are getting closer to where we want to be.

“I want to give a massive shoutout to Mick and the Sonic crew for their hard work, with me as well as the car. I’d also like to thank all my supporters including Local Legends, Bob Jane T-Marts, MSC Signs and Porsche Centre Brighton.

“Phillip Island should be awesome, it’s one of my favourite tracks and we scored a podium there last year at my first event, so I’m pretty keen to get back there.”

Sam Shahin was the Morris Finance Pro-Am round winner, while Tom Taplin topped Class B.

Race 1 results

Pos Car Driver Class Laps Race Time Fastest Lap 1 40 Ryan Wood (QLD) Pro / Michelin Junior 24 41:04.2171 1:31.4217* 2 47 Thomas Sargent (ACT) Pro / Michelin Junior 24 41:09.2214 1:31.4822 3 32 Courtney Prince (VIC) Pro / Michelin Junior 24 41:12.4480 1:31.5978 4 116 Aron Shields (NSW) Pro / Michelin Junior 24 41:16.7413 1:32.0723 5 59 Jason Miller Pro 24 41:18.8784 1:33.2558 6 13 Sam Shahin (SA) Morris Finance Pro-Am 24 41:22.2281 1:33.3012 7 88 Harrison Goodman Pro / Michelin Junior 24 41:26.4205 1:33.2072 8 84 Brett Boulton (QLD) Morris Finance Pro-Am 24 41:27.5170 1:33.5809 9 26 Tom Taplin (SA) Class B 24 41:28.8932 1:33.7455 10 38 Ollie Shannon (NSW) Pro / Michelin Junior 24 41:29.6738 1:33.0931 11 22 Andrew Goldie (WA) Morris Finance Pro-Am 24 41:35.9842 1:33.9648 12 35 Indiran Padayachee (NSW) Morris Finance Pro-Am 24 41:36.4304 1:33.9146 13 74 Christian Fitzgerald VIC Morris Finance Pro-Am 24 41:38.0820 1:33.6548 14 131 Graham Williams (VIC) Morris Finance Pro-Am 24 41:44.1834 1:34.9491 15 29 Rob Woods (QLD) Morris Finance Pro-Am 24 41:47.7064 1:35.3745 16 68 Terrence Knowles (VIC) Morris Finance Pro-Am 24 41:47.9154 1:34.5610 17 8 Madeline Stewart (QLD) Pro / Michelin Junior 24 41:48.2361 1:33.1825 18 87 David Greig (VIC) Morris Finance Pro-Am 24 41:50.1621 1:35.1997 19 266 Jacob Li (VIC) Class B 24 41:51.9115 1:33.9364 20 99 Ross McGregor (VIC) Morris Finance Pro-Am 24 41:53.6641 1:35.2480 21 58 Gerard Murphy (QLD) Class B 24 41:56.0520 1:36.7422 22 2 Richard Cowen (QLD) Morris Finance Pro-Am 24 41:59.7523 1:34.1994 23 3 Jonathan Gliksten (VIC) Class B 24 42:30.2748 1:37.2762 24 100 Emanuel Mezzasalma (VIC) Morris Finance Pro-Am 24 42:30.3607 1:37.5307 25 5 Nathan Murray (QLD) Morris Finance Pro-Am 22 41:38.7315 1:37.7370 26 23 Lachlan Bloxsom (QLD) Pro / Michelin Junior 22 42:02.7228 1:31.8513

Race 2 results

Pos Car Driver Class Laps Race Time Fastest Lap 1 40 Ryan Wood (QLD) Pro / Michelin Junior 10 15:29.8626 1:31.4244* 2 47 Thomas Sargent (ACT) Pro / Michelin Junior 10 15:31.0718 1:31.7276 3 32 Courtney Prince (VIC) Pro / Michelin Junior 10 15:39.8295 1:32.4669 4 59 Jason Miller Pro 10 15:40.3974 1:32.6214 5 116 Aron Shields (NSW) Pro / Michelin Junior 10 15:46.2385 1:33.1724 6 23 Lachlan Bloxsom (QLD) Pro / Michelin Junior 10 15:48.7722 1:33.2017 7 88 Harrison Goodman Pro / Michelin Junior 10 15:53.7862 1:33.7176 8 84 Brett Boulton (QLD) Morris Finance Pro-Am 10 15:55.1361 1:34.0662 9 13 Sam Shahin (SA) Morris Finance Pro-Am 10 15:55.9660 1:34.0861 10 8 Madeline Stewart (QLD) Pro / Michelin Junior 10 15:56.4922 1:34.1181 11 26 Tom Taplin (SA) Class B 10 15:59.0913 1:33.6833 12 38 Ollie Shannon (NSW) Pro / Michelin Junior 10 16:05.7849 1:34.4699 13 22 Andrew Goldie (WA) Morris Finance Pro-Am 10 16:11.6371 1:35.2208 14 74 Christian Fitzgerald VIC Morris Finance Pro-Am 10 16:12.7136 1:35.5821 15 35 Indiran Padayachee (NSW) Morris Finance Pro-Am 10 16:12.9919 1:35.2949 16 87 David Greig (VIC) Morris Finance Pro-Am 10 16:20.9436 1:36.1311 17 131 Graham Williams (VIC) Morris Finance Pro-Am 10 16:21.7776 1:36.3566 18 2 Richard Cowen (QLD) Morris Finance Pro-Am 10 16:31.3346 1:36.1592 19 68 Terrence Knowles (VIC) Morris Finance Pro-Am 10 16:32.3291 1:36.5823 20 58 Gerard Murphy (QLD) Class B 10 16:39.1598 1:37.9019 21 99 Ross McGregor (VIC) Morris Finance Pro-Am 10 16:52.8535 1:38.9986 22 100 Emanuel Mezzasalma (VIC) Morris Finance Pro-Am 10 16:53.0755 1:39.1867 23 3 Jonathan Gliksten (VIC) Class B 10 17:09.8695 1:40.3960 24 5 Nathan Murray (QLD) Morris Finance Pro-Am 9 15:29.9933 1:40.2095 DNF 29 Rob Woods (QLD) Morris Finance Pro-Am DNF DNF DNF 266 Jacob Li (VIC) Class B DNF DNF

Race 3 results