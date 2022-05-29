> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 29th May, 2022 - 3:42pm
Pos Num Driver Team
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari
2 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team
6 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team
8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
9 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team
10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team
11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team
13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
14 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team
15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team
16 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing
17 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri
18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing
20 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team

