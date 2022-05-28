> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 29th May, 2022 - 1:20am

An all-Ferrari front row in Monaco despite a late red flag after Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz crashed.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:12.569 1:11.864 1:11.376
2 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:12.616 1:12.074 1:11.601
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:13.004 1:11.954 1:11.629
4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:12.993 1:12.117 1:11.666
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:12.927 1:12.266 1:11.849
6 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:12.787 1:12.617 1:12.112
7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:13.394 1:12.688 1:12.247
8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:13.444 1:12.595 1:12.560
9 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 1:13.313 1:12.613 1:12.732
10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:12.848 1:12.528 1:13.047
11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:13.110 1:12.797
12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:13.541 1:12.909
13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:13.069 1:12.921
14 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:13.338 1:12.964
15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:13.469 1:13.081
16 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1:13.611
17 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:13.660
18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:13.678
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:14.403
20 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:15.606

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]