Results: Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Qualifying
An all-Ferrari front row in Monaco despite a late red flag after Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz crashed.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:12.569
|1:11.864
|1:11.376
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:12.616
|1:12.074
|1:11.601
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:13.004
|1:11.954
|1:11.629
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:12.993
|1:12.117
|1:11.666
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:12.927
|1:12.266
|1:11.849
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:12.787
|1:12.617
|1:12.112
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:13.394
|1:12.688
|1:12.247
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:13.444
|1:12.595
|1:12.560
|9
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:13.313
|1:12.613
|1:12.732
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:12.848
|1:12.528
|1:13.047
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:13.110
|1:12.797
|
|12
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:13.541
|1:12.909
|
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:13.069
|1:12.921
|
|14
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:13.338
|1:12.964
|
|15
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|1:13.469
|1:13.081
|
|16
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|1:13.611
|
|
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:13.660
|
|
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:13.678
|
|
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|1:14.403
|
|
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:15.606
|
|
